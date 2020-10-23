MVCC Gets $1.1 Million Job Corps Scholars Grant

Mohawk Valley Community College has received a $1.1 million Jobs Corp grant through the U.S. Department of Labor.

MVCC is one of 20 institutions across the country to receive a grant.

The grant will allow the college to offer free tech and trade training to 80 students over two years beginning in January.

Students will receive career technical training and individualized personal and employment counseling through MVCC’s Job Corps Scholars program.

Students who complete the program and hold a high school diploma or its equivalent will earn the associated Certificate from the College and also will be guaranteed a job interview with Cree Wolfspeed in Marcy and Briggs and Stratton in Sherrill.