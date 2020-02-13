MVHS Contributes Nearly $900 Million To Region’s Economy

Mohawk Valley Health System contributed $877 million to the region’s economy last year.

That’s according to an analysis conducted by the Health Care Association of New York State.

The analysis also showed MVHS generated nearly 7,000 jobs, contributed $115 million in tax dollars and had a payroll of $292 million.

“When we think of hospitals, it’s often about the medical care they provide to the community,” said Darlene Stromstad, MVHS president/CEO. “What is often overlooked is the significant role hospitals and health systems play in the economic health of a region. In fact, MVHS is one of the top private sector employers in the county, but our contributions extend far beyond our role as employer.”

MVHS is building a new regional healthcare facility in downtown Utica