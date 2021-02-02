MVHS Holds Topping Off Ceremony for New Regional Medical Center

Mohawk Valley Health System, along with representatives from project partners Gilbane Building Company and Hammes, held a Topping Off ceremony today on the downtown Utica hospital project.

The ceremony marked a major milestone with the placement of the final beam for the new regional medical center and the completion of the steelwork.

The milestone is commemorated by painting the beam white and having the steel erection crew, construction team, designer and others sign the beam for posterity.

The beam is typically adorned with a small evergreen tree and American flag on opposite ends.

MVHS has been working with Gilbane as its construction partner on the project and this is a significant milestone for their workers as well.

“This is such an exciting day for MVHS and this project as the framework for our new medical center is now finished,” said Darlene Stromstad, MVHS president/CEO. “A spotlight has been shown on the healthcare field over the past year, and everyone has been feeling the stress and strain of the continued COVID-19 pandemic. The need for a state-of-the-art facility in our region

Work continues on the $550 million project with an expected completion date of early 2023.

photo courtesy of MVHS

.