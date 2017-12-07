MVHS Hosts Forums On Downtown Hospital Project

Two public informational sessions on Mohawk Valley Health System's downtown Utica hospital project were held at the Radisson Hotel on Thursday.

MVHS Executive Vice President Bob Scholefield says the forums are a chance to provide community members with an update on the project and address their questions and concerns.

Scholefield says following the latest sessions, they've met with over 2,500 local residents over the course of the year.

A representative from the architectural firm NBBJ was there to discuss the newly announced site plan for the hospital.

MVHS officials also say they've hired the law firm Bond, Schoeneck and King to begin the acquisition process for the properties in the footprint of the new downtown hospital.