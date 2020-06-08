MVHS Updates Maternity Visitor Restrictions During COVID-19

Mohawk Valley Health System has updated its visitor restrictions for Labor and Delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say women in labor are allowed one support person essential to patient care throughout labor, delivery and the immediate postpartum period.

That person can be the patient’s spouse, partner, sibling or any other person they choose.

While in the hospital, the labor support person must wear a mask at all times.

The update guidelines are as follows:

Pregnant women will be allowed ONE LABOR SUPPORT PERSON once they are determined to be laboring unless they are a scheduled for an induction or Cesarean section

Scheduled inductions, Caesareans and other procedures require a COVID-19 test three days prior to arrival

The laboring woman’s support person must be in good health and must not be a person under investigation (PUI) or COVID-19 positive and agreed to be screened by staff

Screening includes a temperature check every 12 hours by nursing staff and screening questions

While in the hospital, the labor support person will be expected to wear a mask at all times

Masks can be removed for bathing or eating only.

Scrupulous hand washing and hygiene is a must.

This support person will need to bring everything they will need from home for the duration of the stay as they will be expected to stay in the room with the patient (they ill not be allowed to come and go)This includes clothes, special toiletries, medications, electronics, prepackaged snacks/drinks (homemade food from home is not allowed during the pandemic)

The labor support person will be allowed to use the patient’s bathroom/shower

The hospital cafeteria will be open to the labor support person to purchase meals.

MVHS has a no visitor policy in place throughout the system to protect patients, residents and staff from COVID-19.