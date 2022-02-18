The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed in Tuesday’s house fire on Gossner Road in the Town of Annsville.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 76-year-old George Rasha.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the cause of death is pending, however, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Original Story:

Authorities are still investigating the discovery of human remains after a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that patrol officers were called, along with multiple fire companies, to the scene of a fire on Gossner Road in the Town of Annsville on February 15, 2022. Neighbors had reported the fire to emergency services around 1:30pm.Fire departments from Taberg, Lee Center, Camden, and West Leyden all responded in an effort to put out the fire. Authorities say, however, that the home was fully engulfed by the time emergency responders arrived. New York State Police also responded and assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

The homeowner was not home at the time and, police say, unaccounted for at the time of the fire.

At approximately 9:00pm human remains were found in the debris and charred remains of the home. Upon discovery of the remains the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office was contacted. The remains were secured by the OCMEO for study and investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Names are being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

Peek Inside LEGOLAND in Goshen New York LEGOLAND is finally open in Goshen, New York this summer. Take a look inside the park and hotel.