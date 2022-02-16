Natalie Portman has quietly sold her home in Montecito, Calif. for $8 million.

The modern home sits on 10 acres and boasts sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband Benjamin Millepied bought the home in Montecito in 2017. They recently sold it in an off-market deal to Chicago-based tech entrepreneur David Kalt, who co-founded online stocks trading company OptionsXpress, according to Dirt.

The modern home was built in 2008 and is surrounded by oak, palm and eucalyptus trees.

Natalie Portman's former home is extremely private and sits at the end of a long driveway, far from the public road. The house features a pool, garden and metal fireplace.

Inside Natalie Portman's Former $8 Million California Home Take a look inside Natalie Portman's gorgeous home in Montecito which she just sold for $8 million.