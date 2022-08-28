Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now
New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
While the state works through its process, you can still legally buy weed at these native territory stores. Remember, you must be 21 years of age or older.
Western New York Region Native Marijuana Dispensaries
The Tuscarora Nation - The Shack
5446 Walmore Rd, Lewiston, NY 14092
The Seneca Nation - Doogie's Smoke Shop
11187 Route 20, Irving, NY 14081
The Seneca Nation - The Dope Aunties
357 Milestrip Ext, Irving, NY 14081
The Seneca Nation - Adlai's Smoke
12689 NY-438, Irving, NY 14081
The Seneca Nation - Good Leaf
14411 NY-438, Gowanda, NY 14070
The Seneca Nation - 420 Rez Bud
12623 Versailles Plank Rd, Lawtons, NY 14091
Finger Lakes Region Native Marijuana Dispensaries
The Cayuga Nation - Lakeside Trading Union
299 Cayuga St, Union Springs, NY 13160
The Cayuga Nation - Lakeside Trading 2
126 E Bayard St, Seneca Falls, NY 13148
North Country Region
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - King Canna Dispensary
8 Raquette Point Rd, Hogansburg, NY 13655
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Best Budz Dispensary
775 State Route 37, Hogansburg, NY 13655
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Dank Bank
25 Water St, Fort Covington, NY 12937
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Cannabis Island NY-37
1622 State Route 37, Akwesasne, NY 13655
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Prime Cannabis
1600 NY-37, Hogansburg, NY 13655
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Green Reserve Dispensary
484 State Route 37, Hogansburg, NY 13655
Long Island Region
Poospatuck Territory - The Smokers Depot & Head Shop
163 Poospatuck Ln C, Mastic, NY 11950
These may not be all of the stores. If I'm missing any, tweet me @937WBLK!