New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.

While the state works through its process, you can still legally buy weed at these native territory stores. Remember, you must be 21 years of age or older.

Western New York Region Native Marijuana Dispensaries

The Tuscarora Nation - The Shack

5446 Walmore Rd, Lewiston, NY 14092

The Seneca Nation - Doogie's Smoke Shop

11187 Route 20, Irving, NY 14081

The Seneca Nation - The Dope Aunties

357 Milestrip Ext, Irving, NY 14081

The Seneca Nation - Adlai's Smoke

12689 NY-438, Irving, NY 14081

The Seneca Nation - Good Leaf

14411 NY-438, Gowanda, NY 14070

The Seneca Nation - 420 Rez Bud

12623 Versailles Plank Rd, Lawtons, NY 14091

Finger Lakes Region Native Marijuana Dispensaries

The Cayuga Nation - Lakeside Trading Union

299 Cayuga St, Union Springs, NY 13160

The Cayuga Nation - Lakeside Trading 2

126 E Bayard St, Seneca Falls, NY 13148

North Country Region

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - King Canna Dispensary

8 Raquette Point Rd, Hogansburg, NY 13655

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Best Budz Dispensary

775 State Route 37, ​Hogansburg, NY 13655

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Dank Bank

25 Water St, Fort Covington, NY 12937

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Cannabis Island NY-37

1622 State Route 37, Akwesasne, NY 13655

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Prime Cannabis

1600 NY-37, Hogansburg, NY 13655

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - Green Reserve Dispensary

484 State Route 37, Hogansburg, NY 13655

Long Island Region

Poospatuck Territory - The Smokers Depot & Head Shop

163 Poospatuck Ln C, Mastic, NY 11950

