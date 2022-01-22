When you watch television, especially network TV, you are probably expecting perfection. That's not always the case, however.

Just this past weekend, if you were watching the NFL Wild Card playoff game, you may have seen linebacker Leighton Vander Esch had his name spelled wrong on his jersey by his own team -- yes, he plays for the Dallas Cowboys and they spelled his name "Vander Ecsh" on his own jersey.

An even egregious error happened on Monday's NBC Nightly News, and wouldn't you know it, it just so happened to involve our very own Grand Island.

Patrick Hammer of WGRZ shared a photo of NBC News showing how many inches of snow that Grand Island received in the snowstorm on Monday (22 inches).

That photo depicts Grand Island nowhere close to Western New York. It shows Grand Island where Oswego, NY is...

The tweet went viral and now, it's a running joke with Western New York residents. They also called it "upstate New York."

According to one Twitter user, NBC corrected their mistake on a later airing broadcast for the west coast.

Although, many who live in New York City depicts anything north of New York City (the entire state, really) as "upstate New York."

Mistakes do happen, but geography on a network nightly news broadcast that goes out to the entire country is a mistake that should never happen.

That's all kinds of embarrassing. Also, we are in Western New York.

