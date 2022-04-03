If you didn't hear the news on Monday, the Buffalo Bills will have a brand new stadium coming to Orchard Park.

The Bills, Erie County and New York State reached an agreement on a 30-year lease for an open-air stadium to be built across from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The expected completion for the new stadium is 2026, which means four more seasons to be played at Highmark Stadium.

Many Bills fans are dying to know what the new stadium will look like?

It will be roughly 62,000 seats and likely offer covering for fans, but leave the field open for the elements.

The company Populous is signed on to design the new stadium and they are responsible for many European soccer stadiums.

They're famous for building Tottenham Stadium in England, which is similar in price and seating according to Air Raid/Off-Season on Twitter.

The views are pretty gorgeous and could give a good look at what the new Bills stadium will be like.

Stadium expert Marc Ganis talked with Matt Bove of WKBW, and he talked about how Buffalo won't get a stadium like Sco-Fi in Los Angeles, nor will they get one like AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

However, Ganis says Tottenham in England, which is considered the best soccer stadium in the UK, is a model that will fit Buffalo.

Ganis says it offers great views while keeping luxury. It can lock in sound for fans and keep them mostly dry from the elements.

Considering the price tag and the architect company building the stadium, I'd say it's a safe bet that something like Tottenham is what Buffalo will get.

