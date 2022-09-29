New Guidance Says Kids With Lice Should Not Be Sent Home From School

The protocol regarding head lice in schools has been updated for the first time since 2015, and man, it's a doozy, and many parents have mixed reviews.

According to the new publication by the American Academy of Pediatrics, instead of school districts sending students home when they test positive for head lice, they should just let them go back to class.

Why the guidance change? A key point mentions the AAP's stance, saying head lice is neither a health hazard nor an indication of poor hygiene. They believe that schools signaling out a child and sending them home due to head lice can result in "phycological stress" and "significant stigma," which the APP now wants schools to avoid.

So If A Child Gets Lice At School, What Will Happen?

The new AAP guidance says if a child at school is found to be infected with head lice, the school should contact their parents. From there, that the parent can then contact their doctor or pediatrician and determine the best course of action from there.

The child or adolescent poses little risk to others from the infestation, he or she should remain in class but be discouraged from close direct head contact with others. If head lice is diagnosed in a child or adolescent, confidentiality is important to minimize social stigma, which may occur if communication inadvertently reveals the affected individual.

The guidance also says that a zero tolerance policy for lice should not be in place:

“No-nit” policies that exclude children or adolescents until all nits are removed may violate a child’s or adolescent’s civil liberties and are best addressed with legal counsel for schools.

What are you thoughts on this new guidance? Let us know inside our station app.

