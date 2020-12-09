New Hartford Schools Move To Virtual…For How Long?

The New Hartford Central School District, which has been 100-percent virtual learning for the last two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak, has made the decision to extend their virtual restrictions.

Superintendent Robert Nole announced in a letter to parents and community members on Wednesday that in order to keep students and staff safe, the school has decided to remain completely virtual until January 8th.

Nole cited the increased amount of COVID-19 cases, not just within the district, but throughout Oneida County over the last 3 weeks. The 7 day average of positive cases is now over 8-percent in the Mohawk Valley region.

All extra curricular programs and sports activities have been cancelled until further notice. There will be no in-person classes now through January 8th however, teachers can choose to do their remote instruction from their classroom.

Classes will resume at New Hartford Schools on January 4th, 2021.