Woman Killed In ATV Accident In Westmoreland

A woman is dead following an apparent ATV accident in the Town of Westmoreland.

Officials say deputies responded to an address on Skinner Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says upon arrival, deputies and fire department personnel located a deceased 72-year-old woman.

Deputies say due to the rough terrain where the woman was discovered, emergency personnel had to use multiple ATVs to get to her.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and officials will not release the identity of the woman until her family is notified.