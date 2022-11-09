New NEXUS Sports Center Opening to Full House on Friday

The new NEXUS sports complex in Utica will open to the public on Friday and new staff members will have to be ready to hit the ground running. Some 30 teams will be competing in a youth hockey tournament Friday through Sunday.

"These are families that will be staying in our hotels and eating in our restaurants every weekend," said CEO Rob Esche. Tournaments are scheduled year round at the facility and will include space for hockey, lacrosse, and soccer, said Esche.

Construction workers, food service employees, and other staff members were scurrying to get everything completed on Wednesday. The center includes seating for spectators, more than a dozen locker rooms, a store which sells merchandise and sporting supplies, along with a Utica Coffee Shop and the Utica Club lounge, which is decorated with retro Utica Club pictures and graphics.

"This building takes up what used to be a whole city block, and a street," said Carl Annese, Chairman of the Aud Authority. "It's going to be great for the local economy. On a yearly basis, we're going to see anywhere from a $26 million and $32 million economic impact," said Annese. "That's a lot of spending in this area," he added.

There are already nine tournaments scheduled in the 700 thousand square foot facility between now and New Year's Day. Events are currently scheduled every weekend through the end of June.

Nexus is also hiring with immediate openings. Interested people can apply online by visiting the NEXUS website.

Related: NEXUS will Host Two of the Most Iconic Local Brands

Check out the spectacular photo gallery below taken by photojournalist Nancy L. Ford.

Utica's NEXUS Center Preparing for Grand Opening With hockey tournaments on the schedule in just a matter of hours, workers scramble to prep Utica's new NEXUS Center for its opening on November 9th.

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band.