New NEXUS Sports Center Opening to Full House on Friday
The new NEXUS sports complex in Utica will open to the public on Friday and new staff members will have to be ready to hit the ground running. Some 30 teams will be competing in a youth hockey tournament Friday through Sunday.
"These are families that will be staying in our hotels and eating in our restaurants every weekend," said CEO Rob Esche. Tournaments are scheduled year round at the facility and will include space for hockey, lacrosse, and soccer, said Esche.
Construction workers, food service employees, and other staff members were scurrying to get everything completed on Wednesday. The center includes seating for spectators, more than a dozen locker rooms, a store which sells merchandise and sporting supplies, along with a Utica Coffee Shop and the Utica Club lounge, which is decorated with retro Utica Club pictures and graphics.
"This building takes up what used to be a whole city block, and a street," said Carl Annese, Chairman of the Aud Authority. "It's going to be great for the local economy. On a yearly basis, we're going to see anywhere from a $26 million and $32 million economic impact," said Annese. "That's a lot of spending in this area," he added.
There are already nine tournaments scheduled in the 700 thousand square foot facility between now and New Year's Day. Events are currently scheduled every weekend through the end of June.
Nexus is also hiring with immediate openings. Interested people can apply online by visiting the NEXUS website.
Related: NEXUS will Host Two of the Most Iconic Local Brands
Check out the spectacular photo gallery below taken by photojournalist Nancy L. Ford.
Utica's NEXUS Center Preparing for Grand Opening
33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse
36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort