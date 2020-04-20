Keeler Show Notes for Monday, April 20th, 2020

Monday, April 20th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Tom Heiland of Utica Mack received another supply of masks, but a limited supply. He also came up with an idea to donate masks to First-Responders and we're helping him out.

7 AM Hour

- Another week begins and it's another week we're honored to have Dr. Kent Hall from MVHS join us to answer the latest COVID-19 questions you may have.

8 AM Hour

- Have you been downtown lately and seen the progress being made on the Nexus Center? It's going up fast. We get a progress update from Rob Esche.

- We have had a number of doctors and health care professionals on the air through all of this to get different perspectives. We are speaking this morning with Dr. Steve Kussin who is a Gastroenterologist and he has a new book called 'The Slippery Slope.'

We end the program with Danielle Hughes of Whitesboro singing our National Anthem. She is a student at SUNY Potsdam and here is her rendition.