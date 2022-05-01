Everything New on HBO Max in May
May marks the return of the award-winning series Hacks on HBO Max, with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder continuing their respective roles as a legendary standup comic and her young and conflicted protege. The show returns on May 12.
In addition there’s a new documentary on George Carlin from director Judd Apatow, a fictional series of The Staircase, based on the same true story that inspired the popular documentary series, and a new show based on The Time Traveler’s Wife. There’s also the premiere of the film of Dear Evan Hansen, and the return of the underrated The Matrix Resurrections.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO Max in May:
Exact Dates To Be Announced:
George Carlin’s American Dream, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
May 1:
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
The Big Sleep, 1946
Back To School, 1986
Bottle Rocket, 1996
Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
Chungking Express, 1994
The Color Purple, 1985
Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
Dodes 'Ka-Den, 1970
Domino, 2019 (HBO)
Downhill, 1927
Dragnet Girl, 1933
Early Spring, 1956
Early Summer, 1951
The End of Summer, 1961
Equinox Flower, 1958
Eraser, 1996
Fallen Angels, 1995
Floating Weeds, 1959
FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
Good Morning, 1959
Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)
High and Low, 1963
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
Julie, 1956
Killers, 2010 (HBO)
Language Lessons, 2021
Love and Baseball, 2021
The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
Not Easily Broken, 2009
The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
Poseidon, 2006
Red Beard, 1965
Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
Sense and Sensibility, 1995
Sliding Doors, 1998
St. Elmo's Fire, 1985
The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Tokyo Twilight, 1957
Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
Unbroken, 2014
Underworld, 2003
Underworld: Awakening, 2012
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
W.E., 2011 (HBO)
What To Expect When You're Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
You, Me and Dupree, 2006
Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
May 3:
Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 5:
Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
May 6:
Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)
La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)
May 7:
We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
May 9:
Get Hard, 2015
May 10:
Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
May 12:
Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
May 13:
Hank Zipzer, 2014
Old, 2021 (HBO)
Smalls, Season 4
May 15:
The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
May 17:
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
The Mule, 2018 (HBO)
May 20:
Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)
May 22:
Fast Foodies, Season 2
May 23:
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
May 26:
Navalny
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
May 27:
Blippi Special
Blippi Visits
Blippi Wonders
Blippi: Learn With Blippi
Ghost, Season 1
Ghost, Season 2
Stath Lets Flats
May 29:
The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021
May 31:
Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)