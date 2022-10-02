Everything New on Hulu in October

If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.

Hulu is also getting Wes Anderson’s latest, The French Dispatch, and David Cronenberg’s new movie, Crimes of the Future. That’s good stuff for film fans all around next month.

Here’s everything coming to Hulu in October:

October 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022) (Huluween Special)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Wheel (2021)

Red Election: Complete Season 1 (AETN)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs of Death (2012)

The ABCs of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrow (2021)

America’s Sweethearts (2021)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has a Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Say a Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Gian Minsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

Hulk (2003)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack and Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres To Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S/2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

October 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (Hulu Original)

Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series (Lionsgate)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

RBG (2018)

October 4

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18 (ABC)

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

October 5

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)

October 6

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1 (SyFy)

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

October 7

October 7

Hellraiser (2022) (Hulu Original)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere (ABC)

Mack & Rita (2022)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere

October 9

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere

October 10

Grimcutty (2022) (Hulu Original)

October 11

Antlers (2021)

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

October 12

After (2019)

October 14

See For Me (2021)

Rosaline (2022) (Hulu Original)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

October 15

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

October 16

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015)

October 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Hulu Original)

October 20

Totally Under Control (2020)

October 21

Matriarch (2022) (Hulu Original)

Abandoned (2022)

October 22

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)

October 25

October 25

The French Dispatch (2021)

October 24

Beba (2022)

October 25

October 29

Clean (2021)

October 31

Crimes of the Future (2022)

The Way Way Back (2013)

