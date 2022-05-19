‘Only Murders In the Building’ Returns With Season 2 Trailer

It’s hard to think of a TV show that ended on a better cliffhanger in recent years than the debut season of Only Murders in the Building, the comic mystery show co-created by and starring Steve Martin, along with Martin Short and Selena Gomez. In the Season 1 finale, their characters solved one murder — only to immediately be framed for another killing. Dun dun duuuuuuuuun!

So what happens now? Well, the new season premieres next month on Hulu and it picks up the story right there. In the trailer below, our intrepid trio of amateur sleuths now have to prove their own innocence — which is going to be pretty difficult because they haven’t gotten much better at solving crimes yet. (They also got rid of their podcast microphone after they wrapped production on Season 2 of their podcast-wtithin-a-show, oops.) Take a look:

The new season adds Cara Delevingne to the show’s cast and also features appearances by Michael Rapaport, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine. (I just hope Sting is back as Stine too.) Here’s the new season’s plot synopsis:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premieres on Hulu on June 28. The new season will run for ten episodes.

