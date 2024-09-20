Little Miss Innocent, Hulu Investigates Katlyn Conley Conviction (Includes WIBX Interview)

The local murder conviction that sent Katlyn Conley to prison is being featured on a Hulu/ABC special currently streaming on Hulu called, Little Mis Innocent. Conley was convicted of poisoning her employer/boyfriend's mother, Mary Yoder, a local chiropractor.

"ABC News Studios' chilling three-part docuseries "Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison." launches on Hulu on Sept. 20 and features new interviews with the Yoder and Conley families, investigators and attorneys involved in Conley's trial. It also includes an exclusive interview with the incarcerated Conley.

Conley, from Sauquoit, New York, went on trial twice for second-degree murder following the July 2015 poisoning death of Whitesboro chiropractor Mary Yoder -- who was her employer in addition to being her ex-boyfriend's mother. The first trial resulted in a hung jury, but she was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the second trial and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

After her conviction, Conley and her attorneys filed multiple appeals and continue to maintain her innocence. Her attorney is currently preparing a motion to the Appellate Division."

The series includes an interview on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning with the victim's family. who believes Conley is innocent, and someone else committed the murder.

"After Conley was convicted, some of Mary Yoder’s sisters supported her and launched a campaign to try and prove her innocence.

Conley presented herself as someone who could never have committed the crime with her appearance, charm and seemingly innocent demeanor. She was seen by some in the community as a young, attractive woman standing trial for a murder that she may or may not have committed." - ABC

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler