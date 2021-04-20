New Siena Poll Finds Most New Yorkers Don’t Want Cuomo to Resign

Results are in on a new Siena College poll surveying New York State residents regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo between April 11 and April 15. When asked about his overall job performance, only 42% percent thought he was doing a good job, down from 46% in March and 51% back in February. Even though his favorability ratings are trending downward, a majority of those polled believe he should not resign over sexual harassment allegations and/or falsified nursing home COVID-19 related deaths.

Get our free mobile app

Also, Most New Yorkers polled approve of legalizing recreational marijuana where legislation on that was passed recently. Plus, most state residents feel that taxes should be raised on millionaires.

Looking ahead to next year and budget concerns, New Yorkers were split on if the 2022 state budget will be good or bad for state residents.

And lastly, on the subject of reelection with people asked if they would vote for Andrew Cuomo in the next election for Governor, only 33% would choose him as Governor compared to 57% who prefer ‘someone else’.

See a few other poll results below...

Credit: scri.siena.edu

To see all results from the survey, click here.