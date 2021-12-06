New Transportation Option Coming To Utica

Utica residents will soon have a new transportation option.

FlixBus is coming to Utica.

Mayor Robert Palmieri says after debuting a new round-trip Albany to New York City route in early November, the company has extended the line from Schenectady to Utica.

The bus line will offer daily round-trip service to residents of central New York beginning on December 10.

“With the holiday season just around the corner, families are looking to reconnect safely and enjoy quality time with loved ones,” said Pierre Gourdain, Managing Director of FlixBus USA. “This is a momentous change for Utica as until now you were stuck between expensive buses and even more expensive trains. The great city of Utica deserves better."

The Utica expansion will also allow for daily round-trip service to New York City for as low as $24.99.

Those traveling from New York City depart at 9:00AM from the FlixBus Midtown NYC stop, arrive at Albany-Rensselaer at 11:30AM, followed by the University of Albany at 11:50AM, Schenectady at 12:25PM and ending in Utica at 1:45PM

Return trips to New York City begin at 3:00PM from Utica,

“We are excited that FlixBus is expanding its services to Utica and welcome them into our

community,” said Palmieri. “This expansion will provide more

transportation options for our residents, as well as give non-residents opportunities to explore and access the great amenities Utica has to offer.”

FlixBus feature new buses, free WiFi, power outlets at every seat, carbon-neutral ticketing options and extra legroom.

The entire FlixBus network is comprised of and driven by regional bus partners across the country,

The new Utica stop will be in front of the State Office Building on Genesee Street.

For more information, you can visit FlixBus online.

