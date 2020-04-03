New York Coronavirus Cases Top 100,000 With Over 2,300 Deaths

The number of positive coronavirus cases in New York state have topped 102,000

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the number of deaths from the virus now stands at 2,935.

He says 562 people have died in the last 24 hours, the largest increase in the number of deaths since tracking began.

Cuomo says the Jacob Javits Center in New York City will now be a COVID-19 hospital.

The governor says that adds 2,500 critically needed beds.

Cuomo also said today he will order ventilators be redeployed to overwhelmed New York City area hospitals from other places.