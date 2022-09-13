Oprah’s Website Honors Two New York Festivals Among The Best Fall Festivals in America

If an icon like Oprah (or someone on Oprah's team) notices you, then you know you've made it.

I love fall. It is hands down my favorite season, and I look for ways regularly to get out and do fall-esque things. A writer for Oprah Daily decided to highlight 22 Best Fall Harvest Festivals and Events Across America and out of the 22, two incredible festivals made the list.

Ellicottville Fall Festival

Located in Western New York and known as the "playground for outdoor fun and adventure," the Elliotcottville Fall Festival runs October 8 and 9 for 2022. The article describes the festival as a really great event for all ages, highlighting the beautiful fall landscapes with the leaves.

When the leaves are at their prettiest, Ellicottville holds a festival complete with carnival rides, food, and live music. The real draw though? That beautiful burnt orange backdrop.

If you're looking to attend the event, you can head to Washington Street for all the festivities. You won't miss it. Here's what your in for, according to the event Facebook page:

Tens of thousands of festival goers make for a lively weekend of unique foods, fine art, and an arts and crafts show, carnival rides, live entertainment and much more. Fall Festival is a fun, family-friendly way to kick off the autumnal fun in Ellicottville. Fall Festival is THE way to kick off the changing seasons in Western New York.

Sounds like a blast, plus, I know from experience they have some great beer in that region.

The Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze

This is 100% a must-see attraction here in New York. With two different locations: one on Long Island and the other in the Hudson Valley, Oprah's website knows about the hype surrounding this attraction.

A sight for the eyes, you'll witness more than 7,000 intricately carved pumpkins light up this festival. It's perfect for the 'gram.

The Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze has been captivating visitors from all over the country since 2005. This is honestly the most impressive thing to see in person, as it has these pumpkins synchronized lighting and music, all designed and hand-carved. Plus, it takes over 1000 volunteers to make it happen.

This is, however, not a free experience. Tickets are $40 for adults and seniors, $32 for anyone 17 years of age or younger, and must be pre-purchased for a specific day and time at PumpkinBlaze.org.

