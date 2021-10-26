New York Landmarks Light Up in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Landmarks all across New York state are being lit up in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. Over 280,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed this year alone, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and more than 42,000 women will die from it in the U.S. It is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in New York women.

New York State bridges and landmarks turned pink on October 25, to not only remember the lives lost to breast cancer but to raise awareness of the importance of yearly mammograms to reduce the risk.

"Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time to reflect on those who have lost their lives to Breast Cancer, as well as those left behind who are deeply impacted by the loss of their friend, colleague, or loved one and recognize those who have beat breast cancer or are currently battling the disease," Governor Hochul said. "This month also serves as a crucial reminder to spread awareness and encourage our loved ones to schedule routine mammograms as well as personal breast exams. We know that early detection is key and while we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, our efforts to increase awareness and support for fighters and survivors continues year-round."

The good news is Breast cancer death rates have declined 40% from 1989 to 2016 among women. And it's all due to early detection.

Text GET SCREENED to 81336 to find your nearest breast cancer screening location in New York State.

