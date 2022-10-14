New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed for a preliminary injunction on Thursday to stop former President Donald Trump from transferring assets to a new entity, Trump Organization II.

According to a report by Aaron Katersky of ABC News, former President Donald Trump quietly registered the new entity, Trump Organization II, on the same day that New York Attorney General James filed her lawsuit against the Trump Organization. The lawsuit is seeking $250,000,000 in damages against the Trump Organization.

The injunction would prevent former President Trump from transferring assets to the new entity without court approval, ensuring the Trump Organization retains the funds needed to satisfy the damages sought by the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General James is also seeking to serve former President Trump and his son Eric Trump electronically, as both have refused to accept the service of the complaints.

The motion also calls for the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee financial disclosures.

In the filing, Attorney General James claimed that "The Trump Organization now appears to be taking steps to restructure its business to avoid existing responsibilities under New York law."

"Since we filed this sweeping lawsuit last month, Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have continued those same fraudulent practices and taken measures to evade responsibility," said Attorney General James in a press release. "Today, we are seeking an immediate stop to these actions because Mr. Trump should not get to play by different rules."

Trump's Attorney, Alina Habba, stated "We have repeatedly provided assurance, in writing, that the Trump Organization has no intention of doing anything improper. This is simply another stunt which Ms. James hopes will aid her failing political campaign."

