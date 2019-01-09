New York Lottery Numbers For Tuesday, January 8th, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - These New York lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Numbers Midday

1-8-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Win 4 Midday

4-8-5-5, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, eight, five, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Numbers Evening

4-4-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

Win 4 Evening

7-7-8-6, Lucky Sum: 28

(seven, seven, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

Take 5

07-18-26-28-30

(seven, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)

Pick 10

06-11-19-21-22-28-30-31-38-40-46-47-52-53-59-65-71-75-77-80

(six, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)

Mega Millions

13-26-29-38-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 5

(thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $82 million