Learn The Connection Between The New York Mafia And United States Government
If you're looking to learn some pretty interesting New York State history, learn about the mafia and it's connection to the United States Government during World War Two.
You have two chances to take the "Patriots and Mobsters: The Alliance between the Mafia and Gov't During WWII FLEX" online class throughout the month of July 2022 and September of 2022.
This class will analyze the relationship between the Italian Mafia in New York and the United States Government during World War II"
For $56, this class looks closely at Charles 'Lucky' Luciano, his group of mobsters, and the alliance that was created between them and the United States government during World War II.
Although the two groups had very different interests, they were both motivated to cooperate during World War II. What led them to cooperation? How long did it last? This is a FLEX course that will last for four weeks.
The New York Mafia assisted the United States government during World War II, with a focus on the docks of New York, and the Allied invasion of Sicily. You can learn more about this online class, and how it works, online here.
Is The Mafia Still Alive And Well Around New York State?
Although the United States federal government made significant inroads with numerous prosecutions, and even getting the leaders of several groups to turn informant the past two decades, the Mafia is still a functioning entity in the country, and here in New York State. You can read more on their current happenings online here.
