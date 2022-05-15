I went to college and both times I went to SUNY schools. The State University system worked out for me in the '80s and it wasn't too overpriced for my parents being that I wasn't any kind of scholarship student. I had some friends who left New York for college. They headed to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and even Massachusetts.

There was always a small part of me that wondered if I should have left New York and gone to school out of state. I don't know about back in the 80s but nowadays, that would be a bad idea being that a recent survey by Studee.com found New York to be the second-best state for attending college.

New York Ranks Second for Being Best Place to be a Student

Even though New York came in at number two, it still isn't perfect. It got high marks for access to entertainment and diverse lifestyles but unfortunately, we are the most expensive when it comes to rooms. Over $10,000 dollars compared to say Florida's $6,330. And if you are wondering where Hawaii landed, it is at number 20. The number one slot went to California.

Why Is New York so Highly Ranked for Being a Good College State?

So what might be some of the reasons people choose New York or even the Hudson Valley for a college education? After all, we do have a lot of colleges. I would have to say the four-season weather has a draw. I also think our local ecotourism scene makes our area very appealing to young people who are active on the weekends.

Studee.com Ranks Best States to be a Student in the USA 2022

We also have a great mix of colleges, some with cool small towns that go with them. The State University in New Paltz is a perfect example of a college in a fun town. West Point speaks for itself with its reputation and quality education with service to our country. There is Vassar College and Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY with their heritage reputations. And you can't forget Bard College tuck up in Northern Dutchess county with its rich background for the arts.

