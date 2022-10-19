Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

Photo by Felipe Gregate on Unsplash

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.

The #1 College Overall in America is Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Not to brag or anything, but my alma mater, NYU, made the list again this year!

These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in New York

10. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute - Troy, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $58,526.

9. Colgate University - Hamilton, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $61,966

8. Binghamton University - Vestal, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $10,390 (NY residents) / $26,420 (Out of state residents)

7. New York University - New York, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $56,500

6. Barnard College - New York, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $59,687

5. Vassar College - Poughkeepsie, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $62,870

4. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art - New York, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $46,820

3. Hamilton College - Clinton, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $59,970

5th – Admission Rate
58th – Net Cost
7th – Student-Faculty Ratio
64th – On-Campus Crime
39th – Gender & Racial Diversity
5th – Graduation Rate
8th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

2. Cornell University - Ithaca, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $61,015

2nd – Admission Rate
62nd – Net Cost
7th – Student-Faculty Ratio
34th – On-Campus Crime
7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
2nd – Graduation Rate
2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

1. Columbia University - New York, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $63,530

1st – Admission Rate
57th – Net Cost
1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
30th – On-Campus Crime
5th – Gender & Racial Diversity
1st – Graduation Rate
3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

You can view the full WalletHub list here.

