Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.

The #1 College Overall in America is Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Not to brag or anything, but my alma mater, NYU, made the list again this year!

These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in New York

10. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute - Troy, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $58,526.

9. Colgate University - Hamilton, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $61,966

8. Binghamton University - Vestal, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $10,390 (NY residents) / $26,420 (Out of state residents)

7. New York University - New York, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $56,500

6. Barnard College - New York, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $59,687

5. Vassar College - Poughkeepsie, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $62,870

4. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art - New York, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $46,820

3. Hamilton College - Clinton, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $59,970

5th – Admission Rate

58th – Net Cost

7th – Student-Faculty Ratio

64th – On-Campus Crime

39th – Gender & Racial Diversity

5th – Graduation Rate

8th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

2. Cornell University - Ithaca, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $61,015

2nd – Admission Rate

62nd – Net Cost

7th – Student-Faculty Ratio

34th – On-Campus Crime

7th – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

1. Columbia University - New York, NY - The 2022 tuition cost is $63,530

1st – Admission Rate

57th – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

30th – On-Campus Crime

5th – Gender & Racial Diversity

1st – Graduation Rate

3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

