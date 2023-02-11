New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

How would this even happen?

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are.

It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit.

New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.

I am sure you are wondering what would happen if you NEED to go faster whether it be an emergency or to practice a safe driving tactic. We were wondering the same. This is the craziest part.

There is a button that you will be able to press in the car to bypass the limit and go faster. But, it will only allow you to do so for 15 seconds. It literally reminded me of hitting a star in Mario Kart.

They started this program last year and tested it out in cars in New York State and the results are in according to the New York State website. Now, they are looking to put the feature in eventually 7,500 vehicles.

Since the launch of the pilot program last August, vehicles utilizing ISA have driven over 133,400 miles and successfully traveled within speed limit parameters 99 percent of the time. Use of ISA technology also accounted for a 36 percent reduction in hard braking events, which is often an indicator of unsafe driving", according to the New York City website.

I definitely don't think this is a great idea and could even cause some serious safety issues, ironically because that is what they are trying to stop. But, it is interesting why they make cars go as FAST as they could potentially go. For example, I can't imagine a scenario where I would need my Chevy Equinox to go its maximum speed of 140 miles per hour.