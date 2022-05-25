The New York State Education Department has announced that it has canceled the June 2022 Regents exam in U.S. history and government because it contained content that "has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo."

A statement to educators from state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said that officials have been reviewing all Regents exams scheduled for June as part of the department's efforts to support students and schools after the May 14th mass shooting in Buffalo.

"In the wake of the Buffalo tragedy, it is not appropriate to administer the exam with a question that could compound the grief and hardship faced by our school communities," said Emily DeSantis, spokesperson for the department.

The U.S. history exam, which was to be administered on June 1st, was developed more than two years ago. The Education Department did not describe the content in question. There isn't time to modify the exam or produce a new one.

At the June 2022 Board of Regents meeting, the Department will ask the Board to approve a graduation exemption for students scheduled to take the Regents Exam in United States History and Government (Framework) next month.

Due to the technical requirements associated with administering a new assessment, the regulatory change that the Board of Regents will consider will include exemptions for students planning to take this exam in June 2022, August 2022, and January 2023."

So far in 2021, the state administered some exams, but students were not required to pass the exams to earn credit to graduate.

