New York State Fair, See Who Was Just Added to The Concert Lineup

The Great New York State Fair just announced another musical artist to the Chevy Summer concert series. The dates for this year's fair begin Wednesday August 23rd and wrap up on Monday September 1st, Labor Day.

REO Speedwagon’s timeless collection is catchy, and fun to sing along to. The band’s hits teach us so many life lessons too! From how to ‘Live Every Moment,’ and ‘Roll with the Changes,’ to how to ‘Ride the Storm Out,’ and ‘Keep On Loving You,’ audiences will be loving them right back as they sing along and dance their way through the evening, - Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey

REO Speedwagon will return to the New York State Fair on Monday August 28th at 8pm. Admission to the 2023 New York State Fair is $6 for adults but if you are under 12 or over 65 your ticket is free.

Concerts at the New York State Fair are free with your admission to the fairgrounds. Here are the shows currently scheduled for the 2023 season at the New York State Fair.

Let's take a look back at some of the artists that played the New York State Fair in the past.

