Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department.

On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away

Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death

"The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Police Officer Cara Stumm - Badge #199. Cara was a beloved member of the department since 2019. She has many co-workers who are friends and grieve for her passing," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

Stum joined the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department in 2019.

"We ask the community to keep Cara's family, loved ones, and fellow officers in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn this devastating loss," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department said.

Hudson Valley Mourns Loss Of Dutchess County, New York Police Officer

A cause of death was not released.

Many top officials, police departments and fire departments offered condolences.

City Of Poughkeepsie Mayor

"Sending good thoughts and prayers to Cara and her family. Thank you always for your service and may God bless you," City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison said.

City Of Poughkeepsie Police

"The members of the City of Poughkeepsie PBA join our brothers and sisters in the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Dept. In offering our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Officer Cara Stumm," the City of Poughkeepsie PBA stated on Facebook.

Town of Hyde Park Police

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Dept. We ask that you keep them in yours as well," the Town of Hyde Park Police Department stated.

East Fishkill Police Department

"The East Fishkill Police Department sends our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department during this difficult time," East Fishkill Police Department said

City of Newburgh Police Department

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, and the family and friends of Police Officer Cara Stumm," City of Newburgh Police Department wrote.

Town of Fishkill Police Department

"Please keep the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. We send our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and our brothers and sisters in Blue," Town of Fishkill Police Department wrote. "Godspeed Officer."

Village of Highland Falls Police Department

"Please keep the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. We send our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and our brothers and sisters in Blue," the Village of Highland Falls Police Department stated.

Town of Olive Police

"The Town of Olive Police would like to extend our condolences to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department," Town of Olive Police stated.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

"The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office offers our prayers and support to our brothers and sisters of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office wrote.

Warwick Police

"Our hearts are with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own," the Warwick NY Police Benevolent Association stated.

Village of Monroe Police

"The Monroe PBA sends our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and our brothers and sisters in Blue at the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department," Village of Monroe PBA stated.

Town of Newburgh Police

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department during this difficult time," the Town of Newburgh PBA wrote on Facebook.

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department

"Our thoughts and prays are with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Dept," City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596 stated.

Roosevelt Fire District

"On behalf of the officers & members of Roosevelt Engine Co #2, we send our condolences to the family of Officer Cara Stumm & her fellow officers of the town of Poughkeepsie police department. May she RIP. Keep watch from the floor above," Roosevelt Fire District - Engine Company 2 wrote on Facebook.

Hopewell Hose Fire Company

"Our condolences are with the Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department. We will always stand with and support our Brothers and Sisters in Blue," Hopewell Hose Fire Company #1 said.

