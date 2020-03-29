New York State Nears 1,000 Coronavirus Deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000.

The state accounts for more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday the number of disease-related deaths in the state jumped over the last 24 hours from 728 to 965.

As coronavirus cases in New York City topped 30,000, President Donald Trump said he would issue a travel advisory urging people in the region to avoid traveling out of the area for 14 days.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he had concerns about the advisory.