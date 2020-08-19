New York State Police Locate Missing Herkimer County Teen

UPDATED 10:33- State Police say Rachel Smith was found safe this morning and is in good health.



The New York State Police are looking for a missing Herkimer County teen.

Police say they need help from the public locating 19-year-old Rachel Smith.

Troopers say she was last seen leaving her home on Brisby Road in Old Forge around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say she was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray spandex pants, a fushia rain jacket and black sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Rachel or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.