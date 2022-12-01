Missing Teen Last Seen in Town of Lee

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing persons case involving a local teen.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says Ayden Michael Royce Taylor was last seen on Thursday morning, December 1, in the town of Lee. More specifically, the 16-year-old was last known to be in the area of Stokes Lee Center Road and Route 26. That was around 11:00 a.m.

By 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, around eight hours after he last was seen, the Sheriff's Office posted this photo, asking for assistance from member's of the public locating the teen.

Ayden Michael Royce Taylor

Ayden was wearing a black jacket with a gray hood, jeans, winter boots and a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts, or if you thing you've seen him, contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141.

