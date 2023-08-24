The public's help is being sought in locating an Oneida County teen reported missing by her parents.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office say the parents of Suhejla Arnautovic reported the girl left home on Bleeker Road in the town of Vernon at midnight in a 2011 Blue Ford F150 (NY Reg: GPF3757).

It is believed she may have headed to Newburgh, NY, officials said.

The girl's age was not disclosed, only that she is a juvenile. The photo below was released by the Sheriff's Office:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]