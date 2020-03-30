New York State Police Looking For Owner Of Missing Bicycle

New York State Police are looking for the owner of a found bicycle.

According to police the black mountain bike was found behind a residence in the Town of Marcy.

The bike was found on March 14th in a backyard by the homeowner hidden in the underbrush of the back yard.

If you recognize this bicycle or believe it is yours, you're asked to call State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000. Please refer to case #9477052.

This story is reminiscent of the 1985 film "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure." He was on a mission to find his bike!