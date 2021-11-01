Here Are the Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State

It's that time of year when high school juniors and seniors are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending. WalletHub sent me the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2022. You can see its national ranking of colleges and universities here. WalletHub compared seven key components to arrive at its rankings, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.

Here are the metrics WalletHub used to rank Columbia University, which is a private school:

School Snapshot: Columbia University in the City of New York (1 = Best; 34 = Average; 68 = Worst):

1st – Admission Rate

59th – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

20th – On-Campus Crime

4th – Gender & Racial Diversity

1st – Graduation Rate

1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Not every high school student is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. Whether is a money thing or they are just unsure about what they want to study, for some, they choose to get their associate's degree first. WalletHub also ranked the top 10 community colleges in New York State.

1. CUNY Queensborough Community College

2. Nassau Community College

3. Hudson Valley Community College

4. Suffolk County Community College

5. Rockland Community College

6. Columbia-Greene Community College

7. CUNY LaGuardia Community College

8. Erie Community College

9. Dutchess Community College

10. SUNY Broome Community College

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York 2021

The average cost of tuition for colleges and universities in New York State for 2021 is $7,450 per year for residents and $14,383 for non-residents. The number one ranked school, Columbia University, had an average tuition cost of $60,532 for the 2020-2021 school year.

