Can You Get Free Whiskey In New York State?
Everyone talks about the big lottery jackpots when they grow and grow to as much as a billion dollars. Winning may be a dream come true but your chances are rather small.
What if the next lottery you play involved a whiskey jackpot? Not just any whiskey, but some of the most rare and unique bottles that the state liquor authority could provide?
Three separate drawings will be held...one for bottles from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, one for each of ten bottles of Michter's Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20 Year Old, and the last for over 300 bottles of Blanton Straight From The Barrel Bourbon.
Registrants will have the opportunity to buy one of the 814 bottles of rare whiskey.
Perhaps you have a great recipe for an Old Fashioned or Manhattan? This could be the perfect addition to that. Lottery registration ends at 5 p.m. this Friday.
The current Mega Millions and Powerball are not really at the "wow factor" levels yet. Mega Millions sits at $67 million for Tuesday's drawing. Powerball is a measly $57 million for Wednesday.
Perhaps New York State will have a bourbon drawing soon? While we wait, winning some money would also be nice.