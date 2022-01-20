Tax Refunds In New York Delayed, Here’s When

There are some delays that are facing workers in New York State.

One big reason for the pileup, according to the report, is that the federal government charged the I.R.S. with administering various stimulus payments and other programs during the pandemic. That meant the agency, which has had its budget and work force shrink in recent years, had to reallocate a lot of resources to carry out those financial relief programs.

Looking to file your taxes as early as possible? There is good news, the date to begin filing is coming up!

Tax season will get underway in the United States on January 24, 2022, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced

If you have not received it already, keep an eye out for your W-2 and other paperwork from your employer and consider scheduling a meeting with a tax professional sooner this year. With the delays looming, it is important to file as quickly as you can in order to get the ball rolling. Once you have filed, there is a great way to keep and eye on your return and it's status with the New York State Tax Website.

The best way to communicate with the Tax Department about your return is to create an Online Services account and request electronic communications for both Bills and Related Notices and Other Notifications.

In New York, you have an opportunity to get a head start on filing for a tax refund. It won't be officially submitted until the start of the season on January 24th. But you may have a chance to move up in line when the refunds are distributed by getting ready now.