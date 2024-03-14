Wallet Hub, the organization designed to protect people's identity and finances has put out a list of America's 200 best cities for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Utica is widely considered one of the top 3 parades in New York State behind New York City and Buffalo, but oddly enough their list included Rochester and Syracuse, but completely left Utica off the list.

What? It's clearly one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day celebrations in New York State. How could it be completely ignored.

Arguably, Utica might be one of the biggest celebrations in the United States, with its very large Irish population, and its absolute desire to party. Just look at the photos of a random parade from 12 years ago in 2012 taken by Tom Loughlin Jr., the entire parade route is filled on both sides of the street with nearly 30 people deep crowds. Furthermore, the parade has only gotten bigger over the years, with the festivities quickly bouncing back after COVID.

There's more: there's the amazing Irish Festival held each year which draws thousands, and the beautiful Irish Cultural Center, which sits nestled in one of the most Irish parts of the city.

If you're wondering, New York City is listed as the 6th biggest city for celebrations, Syracuse is number 17 and Rochester is number 36. First, I'd say New York City should be number two behind Boston, and Utica should be in the top 10.

Here's some proof. Check out these photos from Tom Loughlin Jr.

