The One Place You Don’t Want To Live In New York

When you think about home, you think about family, love, security, and being comfortable. So when you are thinking about moving to a new town or city you want to be sure that you can get all of that so you can call that place home.

Well, there is one place in New York that you are going to want to avoid calling home. This place is known for its high rate of violence, bad housing choices, and a haven for gangs and drugs.

So if you are looking for a comfortable, safe, and loving place to call home you are going to want to avoid living in this part of New York.

The one place you don't want to call home in New York is.....East, New York. This is a section of Brooklyn that is known to have one of the highest crime rates in the entire country. The medium income level as of 2019 was below $43,000 per year making it one of the poorest areas in the New York City area.

East, New York is also for its low rate of homeownership. Most of the people who live in the area rent apartments. The homeownership rate for the area is 26% less than the average in New York.

Again crime is a major factor why you don't want to live in East, New York. According to the latest statistics, East New York has 19.2 serious crimes per 1,000 residents in 2021, compared to 12.2 serious crimes per 1,000 residents citywide.

So if you are thinking of moving, East New York is one place you don't want to call home in New York.

