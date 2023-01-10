New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.

After just one season, in the broadcast booth with the New York Yankees, the Bronx Bombers are going in a different direction. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Cameron Maybin leaving the booth is just one of the moves being planned by the YES Network for 2023. Coincidentally, the other TV booth moves involve former Yankees outfielders.

Marchand said that YES Network plans to move Carlos Beltran to the studio. The network apparently hopes to work out a deal to bring Paul O'Neil back into the stadium broadcast booth working games with Michael Kay. O'Neil has been working from his house in Cincinnati for the past 2 seasons. The YES Network's vaccination policy kept O'Neil away from the studio and the broadcast booth. Cameron Maybin will continue to work for MLB Network and the Cubs Marquee Network. The article also stated YES Network's continued desire to bring Derek Jeter into their mix of ex-Yankees on their broadcast team.

