NY Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Said What About The NY Media?

The New York Jets did not have a good week one and neither did their head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh ripped into the New York media on Monday on his weekly spot with the Michael Kay Show. The Jets lost 24-9 at home against Baltimore and travel to Cleveland for this Sunday's game. Saleh needs to do a better job of ignoring the passionate Jet fans and the NY media as a whole. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh can take shots at the media all he wants, but until his team starts winning games, he looks foolish trying to defend himself and his team's dismal play. Saleh has 14 losses in his first 18 games as a head coach, and there is no end in sight. It’s year two, and there needs to be more improvement. When quarterback Zach Wilson returns maybe the offense will turn things around, or maybe they get a win this week in Cleveland. They need a couple of wins, but Saleh needs to coach better and not make excuses. Saleh still has time on his side, because it’s only been one game. But until they start winning, Saleh needs to worry more about coaching his team, and far less about what is being said in the media.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

MJ and I discussed Saleh's comments on Tuesday morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our full conversation on this.

I really hope Coach Saleh and the Jets can turn this season around because the Jet fans deserve some wins and success.

The 10 New York Jets You Need To Know For 2022 Jets general manager, Joe Douglas is in his third season. Head coach Robert Saleh is about to embark on his second season in 2022. Their future employment in New York may depend on the performance of these 10 members of Gang Green in 2022.