Major Changes Confirmed For New York Yankees Minor League Team

The stadium the New York Yankees High-A minor league team calls home in the Hudson Valley is getting a new name.

This week officials confirmed Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, New York will no longer be called Dutchess Stadium.

Dutchess Stadium opened up just off Interstate 84, on Route 9D in Wappinger Falls, in 1994. It seats around 5,000 fans.

As of Wednesday, Dutchess Stadium is now called Heritage Financial Park.

Some Sad Name Change, Others Excited

Some longtime Hudson Valley residents were disappointed to learn about the name change, but top officials say this will be a good thing for the stadium and Dutchess County.

“While we, as a county, don’t underplay the removal of the ‘Dutchess Stadium’ name from this great Dutchess County Park, we are happy a community-based organization like Heritage Financial Credit Union, with its strong local ties, will be associated with this venue which has been synonymous with wholesome, family fun since 1994,” Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil said. “This agreement will bring an additional benefit to Dutchess County in the form of greater revenue from the team, offsetting our operating and capital costs to maintain this exceptional facility.”

Heritage Financial Credit Union Gets Dutchess Stadium Naming Rights

Officials confirmed Heritage Financial Credit Union agreed on a long-term stadium naming rights partnership.

Heritage Financial Credit Union is a local credit union that has been serving the Hudson Valley, including residents in Orange, Ulster, Dutchess and Rockland counties, for over 80 years.

“This new partnership closely aligns with our mission and further supports our community development outreach initiatives. We are beyond excited about this new opportunity to help positively impact the lives of those in our communities," President and CEO of the Credit Union Michael Ciriello said.

Heritage Financial Credit Union will also sponsor a host a number of new community and fan experience initiatives including a Youth Field Betterment Program, Community Star Award, the Outstanding Student-Athlete Program and more.

