New York Yankees John Sterling Saved from Flood by Fellow Announcer!

Friday, our buddy Pete Caldera, from Northjersey.com was on The Drive with Charlie & Dan. Pete is the beat writer for the New York Yankees and relayed a story that he wrote about in Friday's paper regarding Yankee legendary radio broadcaster John Sterling.

Getty Images

According to Caldera, "River Road in Edgewater lived up to its name, and John Sterling’s Cadillac became stuck in the flash flood produced by Ida’s churning remnants. About a quarter mile from home, and no way to get there - with water cresting nearly above his tires - the long-time radio voice of the New York Yankees was eventually rescued by fellow broadcaster Rickie Ricardo on Wednesday night."

Get our free mobile app

Caldera spoke with Sterling about the incident, “Without him, I’m in trouble, I was scared." That is completely understandable for any person but John Sterling is 83 years old. I know he is amazing to be doing what he is doing but driving in a flood is no joke and it is scary.

Getty Images

Pete said that "After remotely broadcasting Wednesday night’s 4-1 Yankees win over the Angels at Anaheim from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, Sterling got into his car for the usual 25-minute ride home. “I drove home OK, and I was almost there,’’ said Sterling, who began noticing some abandoned cars on River Road. “And then my car shorted out. It’s pouring and the water is almost up to your waist,’’ said Sterling, whose first instinct was to call broadcast partner Suzyn Waldman, who instructed him to phone Ricardo (Waldman does the games remotely from home. Ricardo was at Yankee Stadium, doing his postgame show).

Getty Images

And that's what happened. Ricardo showed up, “He drove me home, but it wasn’t easy,’’ said a thankful Sterling.

The water never got into Sterling's car, though Ricardo estimates it was about "two-and-a-half feet'' deep when he reached the Voice of the Yankees" said Caldera.

Get our free mobile app

Pete Caldera does an awesome job covering the Yankees. You can read all of his articles at northjersey.com.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.

7 Famous Central New Yorkers (You've Probably Never Heard Of) But there are other "not so famous" Central New Yorkers you've probably never heard of that have done some great things.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.