New Yorkers Can Rent ‘Sex And The City’ Apartment For Just $23
New York residents have the chance to live like an iconic TV character.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Sarah Jessica Parker, yes the famous actress, has a listing on Airbnb. The listing "A Night in Carrie Bradshaw’s New York Apartment" will allow New Yorkers to spend the night in the "Sex and the City" apartment.
"It’s been 23 years since I first stepped into Carrie’s shoes, and now, it’s your turn. In celebration of the upcoming release of And Just Like That…, the highly-anticipated new chapter of HBO’s groundbreaking series, Sex and the City, we’re opening the doors to the brownstone where it all began," Parker writes in the listing.
Airbnb is renting out a Manhattan brownstone fit for Carrie for two nights in November.
Booking opens at noon on Monday, Nov. 8 for two, one-night stays on Nov. 12 and 13.
It's all part of a promotional event before HBO Max's "And Just Like That...," which HBO describes as a new chapter to "Sex and the City."
Guests will only have to pay $23 to spend the night in Carrie's apartment.
The price is in honor of "Sex and the City" debuting 23 years ago.
"I couldn’t be happier to personally welcome you into Carrie’s world (and carefully curated closet). I’ll greet you virtually, and from there our socially distanced concierge will ensure an incredible stay for you and your guest. Please note, the concierge will be on-site for the duration of your stay," Parker adds in the listing.
Guests can expect:
- A virtual welcome from yours truly, reminiscent of the show’s narrated intro.
- A stay at a recreation of Carrie’s iconic Upper East Side apartment – perfectly picturesque stoop and all.
- Brunch in Chelsea, a meal where many conversations took place that deepened
- Carrie’s friendships with the girls.
- Cosmopolitans for a toast – a must for any get-together!
- And of course, the chance to play dress-up in Carrie’s iconic closet – commemorated with a fashion-forward photoshoot.
Check out more photos of the listing below:
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.