Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis have released a joint statement on social media in response to the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, who portrays Mr. Big on the HBO Max spinoff series And Just Like That....

Mr. Big, the enigmatic love interest of Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), has a shocking Peloton-related incident in the first episode of And Just Like That..., resulting in his death. Shortly after his character departed the show, The Hollywood Reporter reported that two separate women had stepped forward with claims of sexual assault — one in Los Angeles in 2004 and another in New York City in 2015. Following these allegations, Law & Order actor Zoe Lister-Jones also accused Noth of sexually inappropriate behavior on set.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” the post reads. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Check out the official statement on Twitter below:

The trio's public statement comes just hours after Deadline announced that Noth was fired from his role of William Bishop on the Queen Latifah-fronted CBS drama The Equalizer as a result of the sexual assault allegations. “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a short statement. In addition, Noth has been dropped from A3 Artists Agency, with whom he had recently signed with a few months ago. New episodes of And Just Like That... will continue to premiere on HBO Max.

