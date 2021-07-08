Stunning $3.1 Million Dollar Home In Tully Could Actually Pay For Itself

Buying a home is a life-changing decision. Especially with the pricing for everything on the market right now. What if you could buy a place and actually make your money back?

That is exactly what this place in Tully, New York offers up. Yes, there is some sticker shock on a $3.1 million dollar house. When you scroll through the pictures below, you will quickly see why this house could be more than a home, but also an absolutely incredible investment.

It has a lot, and I mean a whole lot of outbuildings. Using the term outbuilding makes them seem like pole barns or garages, that they are not. Actually, they are summer rentals. Vacation dwellings that many from not only Central New York, but all around the state could rent for a few days a year or even a few months. Some of the other buildings actually could even make great permanent homes for some, so they pay you for the luxury. There are five of those bad boys.

What is that luxury exactly? The waterfront. This property has so much waterfront it is hard to actually fathom. The total amount in feet is over 500. That is a massive positive for so many. The other massive positive, Tully isn't even all that far removed from normal civilization. You would only be about a 30-minute drive from Syracuse. Maybe an hour or so from Utica.

Check out the house in Tully below, but keep scrolling if log cabins are your thing. There are 5 amazing log cabins for sale and all of their pictures below too.

$3.1 Million Dollar Home In Tully Has Tons Of Potential

